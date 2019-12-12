Democrats set early state primary debates for 2020

© Getty
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) will sponsor four presidential debates in key early voting states in January and February, giving candidates a final chance to introduce themselves before the first votes take place.
CNN will air the first debate of the new year at Drake University on January 14 in Des Moines in partnership with the Des Moines Register.
Days after Iowans caucus, ABC will host a debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester with WMUR-TV and Apple News. That debate, the eighth of the cycle, will take place February 7.
Two weeks later, on February 19, NBC News and MSNBC will host a debate in Las Vegas, just ahead of that state’s early caucuses. The television networks will partner with The Nevada Independent, a nonprofit news site run by veteran Nevada political reporter Jon Ralston.
And CBS News will host a February 25 debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute at the Gaillard Center in Charleston. The DNC said Twitter would be a partner for the debate.
The DNC did not lay out how candidates would qualify for the upcoming debates. Candidates needed to hit 4 percent in at least four polls recognized by the DNC, or 6 percent in at least two polls conducted in early voting states, and receive donations from at least 200,000 unique donors to qualify for the sixth debate, to be held next week in Los Angeles.
Only seven Democratic candidates hit those criteria: Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE, Sens. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Horowitz offers troubling picture of FBI's Trump campaign probe MORE (D-Minn.), Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie SandersBernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (I-Vt.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 Krystal Ball warns about lagging youth support for Buttigieg MORE (D), retired hedge fund manager Tom SteyerThomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Saagar Enjeti calls Yang's rise a 'return to the fundamentals of democracy' The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - An unusual day: Impeachment plus a trade deal MORE and businessman Andrew YangAndrew YangThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Krystal Ball warns about lagging youth support for Buttigieg Saagar Enjeti calls Yang's rise a 'return to the fundamentals of democracy' MORE.
Three other candidates — Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Gabbard news items generating more social interactions than other 2020 Democrats: study The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - An unusual day: Impeachment plus a trade deal MORE (D-Hawaii), Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Julián Castro jabs ICE: 'Delete your account' Booker campaign unveils bilingual training program for Nevada caucus MORE (D-N.J.) and former HUD Secretary Julian CastroJulian CastroTop Sanders official on Harris: There's a lot of 'unfairness baked into the system' Democrats voice frustrations at plight of black, Hispanic presidential candidates Krystal Ball: What Harris's exit means for the other 2020 candidates MORE — reached the donor threshold without notching enough support in public opinion polls.
Booker’s campaign said Thursday their candidate would kick off a big swing through Iowa next week as his rivals meet in Los Angeles. Gabbard has said she would not appear on stage even if she does reach the polling qualification.
The Iowa debate could pose a problem for the three senators who have qualified if the Senate is engaged in an impeachment trial. The DNC said it was working with the campaigns to build in a potential backup plan if Warren, Klobuchar and Sanders are required to be in the Senate chamber during the initially scheduled debate.
