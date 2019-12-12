Democrats set early state primary debates for 2020

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) will sponsor four presidential debates in key early voting states in January and February, giving candidates a final chance to introduce themselves before the first votes take place.

CNN will air the first debate of the new year at Drake University on January 14 in Des Moines in partnership with the Des Moines Register.

Days after Iowans caucus, ABC will host a debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester with WMUR-TV and Apple News. That debate, the eighth of the cycle, will take place February 7.

Two weeks later, on February 19, NBC News and MSNBC will host a debate in Las Vegas, just ahead of that state’s early caucuses. The television networks will partner with The Nevada Independent, a nonprofit news site run by veteran Nevada political reporter Jon Ralston.

And CBS News will host a February 25 debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute at the Gaillard Center in Charleston. The DNC said Twitter would be a partner for the debate.

The DNC did not lay out how candidates would qualify for the upcoming debates. Candidates needed to hit 4 percent in at least four polls recognized by the DNC, or 6 percent in at least two polls conducted in early voting states, and receive donations from at least 200,000 unique donors to qualify for the sixth debate, to be held next week in Los Angeles.

Booker’s campaign said Thursday their candidate would kick off a big swing through Iowa next week as his rivals meet in Los Angeles. Gabbard has said she would not appear on stage even if she does reach the polling qualification.

The Iowa debate could pose a problem for the three senators who have qualified if the Senate is engaged in an impeachment trial. The DNC said it was working with the campaigns to build in a potential backup plan if Warren, Klobuchar and Sanders are required to be in the Senate chamber during the initially scheduled debate.