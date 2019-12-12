Yang: 2020 rivals in Senate should be able to campaign amid impeachment

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Krystal Ball warns about lagging youth support for Buttigieg Saagar Enjeti calls Yang's rise a 'return to the fundamentals of democracy' MORE said on Thursday that the handful of senators in the 2020 primary race should be able to continue campaigning amid a potential Senate impeachment trial.

“I think Bernie, Cory, and the other senators should feel free to campaign during the impeachment trial if it comes to that,” Yang tweeted, referencing Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (I-Vt.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Julián Castro jabs ICE: 'Delete your account' Booker campaign unveils bilingual training program for Nevada caucus MORE (D-N.J.).

“They know enough to know which way they would vote and can always get briefed on new findings,” the tech entrepreneur added.

A total of five senators are currently in the 15-person Democratic presidential race, including Sanders, Booker and Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Horowitz offers troubling picture of FBI's Trump campaign probe MORE (D-Minn.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (D-Mass.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Schumer to colleagues running for White House: Impeachment comes first Sanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate MORE (D-Colo.).

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerKrystal Ball: Is this how Bernie Sanders will break the establishment? TikTok chief cancels Capitol Hill meetings, inflaming tensions Overnight Health Care — Presented by That's Medicaid — Deal on surprise medical bills faces obstacles | House GOP unveils rival drug pricing measure ahead of Pelosi vote | Justices to hear case over billions in ObamaCare payments MORE (D-N.Y.) told reporters on Tuesday that his colleagues running for president need to prioritize the Senate impeachment trial over campaigning ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

The trial could tie up senators on the Senate floor for the entire month of January, just ahead of the Feb. 3 caucuses.

Senate rules generally call for the chamber to be in session six days a week to hear the case presented by the House impeachment managers and the defense presented by President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn's UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE’s legal team.

A trial is expected to begin after New Year’s Day, but Schumer said he’s waiting for an invitation from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play House Democrats to vote on flavored e-cigarettes ban next year MORE (R-Ky.) to discuss next months’ schedule and negotiate a resolution to set rules and parameters for it.