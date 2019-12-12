Campaign edits Time 'Person of the Year' cover to show Trump's face on Thunberg's body

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn's UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE's reelection campaign on Thursday tweeted an edited cover of Time magazine's "Person of the Year" issue that depicted the president's head on the shoulders of Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate change activist.

The tweet, sent Thursday morning, suggested that the magazine had erred in naming Thunberg Person of the Year and listed accomplishments of the administration.

When it comes to keeping his promises, there's only one Person Of The Year:



✅Booming Economy

✅Record Job Creation

✅Historic Tax Cuts

✅#AmericaFirst Trade Deals

✅ISIS Destroyed

✅Building the Wall#TIMEPOY #PromisesMadePromisesKept pic.twitter.com/bEt9yqInqY — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 12, 2019

Time magazine announced Thunberg its Person of the Year on Wednesday, citing the activist's inspiration of school strikes and marches around the world in support of action against climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. The selection was widely praised, including by Trump's 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats seek leverage for trial Davis: Trump vs. Clinton impeachments – the major differences Sharice Davids to vote for Trump impeachment articles: 'The facts are uncontested' MORE.

“[Thunberg] represents a broader generational shift in the culture that we’re seeing from the campuses of Hong Kong to the protests in Chile to Parkland, Fla., where the students marched against gun violence where young people are demanding change urgently,” Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said.