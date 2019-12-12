Biden slams Trump for criticizing Greta Thunberg: 'What kind of president bullies a teenager?'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn's UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE for criticizing teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying, “What kind of president bullies a teenager?”

Biden said Trump could learn from the 16-year-old, who was named Time's "Person of the Year," after the president targeted her in a tweet.

“What kind of president bullies a teenager?” the presidential candidate wrote. “@realDonaldTrump, you could learn a few things from Greta on what it means to be a leader.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What kind of president bullies a teenager? @realDonaldTrump, you could learn a few things from Greta on what it means to be a leader. https://t.co/18Y6uZexMC — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 12, 2019

Biden’s tweet came in response to a post from the president telling Thunberg to work on her “Anger Management problem” and to “Chill.”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Thunberg updated her Twitter bio in response to Trump's remarks, now describing herself as a “teen working on anger management.” The president’s campaign also edited his photo to replace Thunberg on the magazine cover and tweeted it Thursday.

First lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Republicans grill DOJ inspector general on FBI handling of Russia probe The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - An unusual day: Impeachment plus a trade deal MORE's "Be Best" campaign designed to stop cyberbullying started trending after the president tweeted about Thunberg.