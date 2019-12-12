Trump neck and neck with top 2020 Democrats in Wisconsin: poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn's UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE is running neck and neck with several Democrats trying to unseat him next year in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll released Thursday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a 1-point edge over the president (47-46) among polled registered Wisconsin voters, while Trump narrowly leads Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) by a 47-45 margin, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by a 45-44 margin and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg by a 44-43 margin.

Trump also has a 44-43 lead over Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), the final 2020 Democrat polled for a head-to-head match-up with the president, though the New Jersey Democrat is not polling in the top tier of the Democratic primary like the rest of those on the survey.

All of the margins in the head-to-head match-ups are within the poll’s margin of error.

Thursday’s poll marks a shift from the same survey in November, which showed Trump with wider leads over most of his Democratic opponents.

Democrats are buoyed by a negative approval rating for Trump — 47 percent of registered Wisconsin voters say they strongly or somewhat approve of the job the president is doing and 50 percent say they strongly or somewhat disapprove.

Trump narrowly won the Badger State over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats seek leverage for trial Davis: Trump vs. Clinton impeachments – the major differences Sharice Davids to vote for Trump impeachment articles: 'The facts are uncontested' MORE in 2016 by less than 1 point, marking the first time a Republican won Wisconsin in a presidential race since 1984.

Democrats are eager to return the state to their fold next year as they try to woo the white, working-class voters who defected from the party to support Trump in the previous cycle. In a warning sign for the president, Democrats were able to flip Wisconsin’s governor’s seat last year in one of the tightest midterm races across the country.

The Marquette University Law School poll surveyed 800 registered Wisconsin voters from Dec. 3-8 and has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.