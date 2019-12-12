Biden hires Clinton, O'Rourke alum as campaign's digital director

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE has hired a former aide for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats seek leverage for trial Davis: Trump vs. Clinton impeachments – the major differences Sharice Davids to vote for Trump impeachment articles: 'The facts are uncontested' MORE and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke's (D-Texas) presidential campaigns to be his campaign’s digital director.

Rob Flaherty, who worked as a digital director for O’Rourke and as director of digital rapid response for Clinton's 2016 bid, confirmed in a tweet that he had been hired by Biden’s campaign.

“Excited to be joining @JoeBiden and co.,” he posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have, to this point, lived a life full of malarky.



But that ends today*.



Excited to be joining @JoeBiden and co.



*it does not end todayhttps://t.co/BrGhtacMXy — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) December 12, 2019

Flaherty also served as the creative director at Priorities USA, a Democratic super PAC, after working on Clinton's campaign.

News of his hire by Biden's campaign was first reported by Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to welcome Rob to Team Joe, as we add more firepower to our already robust digital operation,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said, according to Politico. “Rob is a creative, savvy digital strategist whose experience and skill will be a valuable addition to the team and our efforts to reach voters online.”

News of Flaherty’s hiring comes after Biden's camp unveiled an ad last week that received 11.9 million views on Twitter. The spot said the world is mocking President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn's UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE.

Biden has maintained his spot atop many recent surveys of the Democratic primary, competing against Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (D-Mass.) as well as South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 Krystal Ball warns about lagging youth support for Buttigieg MORE (D) in early state polling.