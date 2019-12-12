Bloomberg's doctor releases 'outstanding' health report for 2020 candidate

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Krystal Ball warns about lagging youth support for Buttigieg Bloomberg unveils proposal to increase earned income tax credit, federal funding for housing programs MORE is in "outstanding health," according to a letter from his doctor released Thursday by his campaign.

In the statement, which revealed that the 77-year-old Democratic 2020 candidate was on blood thinners and a cholesterol medication, Bloomberg's doctor praised the former mayor for his "great physical shape" and "excellent" dietary habits.

Here’s the letter, which says Bloomberg is on a blood thinner, beta blocker and cholesterol medication. pic.twitter.com/Qc7nDGCAGI — Cristina Alesci (@CristinaAlesci) December 12, 2019

Bloomberg's release of the letter comes a week after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (D-Mass.) became the first top 2020 Democratic candidate to release a similar letter from her doctor.

The former mayor sits in the mid-single digits in most national polling after becoming a late entry to the 2020 race and vowing to self-fund his candidacy, spending millions on television ads in primary states.

Bloomberg has signaled that he will not compete in the earliest primary states, and therefore faces an uphill battle to the nomination.

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn's UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE's doctor released a letter concerning the president's physical shape after an unannounced trip by Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center last month.

"Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues," Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, said at the time.