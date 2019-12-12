Trump considering skipping general election debates in 2020: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn's UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE has been discussing with his campaign advisers whether or not to participate in the general election debates in 2020, two people close to the situation told The New York Times.

According to the sources, Trump doesn't trust the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit organization that puts on the debates. Specifically, Trump is apprehensive of who will be chosen by the organization to moderate the debates, the Times reports.

Trump's campaign reportedly declined to comment on what their plan was for the debates at a state-of-the-race campaign briefing in Arlington, Va.

During the 2016 campaign, the president persistently complained about his debates with former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, claiming that he was put at a disadvantage.

After each of their three debates, Clinton received a bump in the polls.

“Not doing any would not be strategically smart,” Philippe Reines, a longtime Clinton adviser, told the paper. Reines also told the Times that he thinks Trump will "bluff that he won’t do any with the goal of only having to do one.”

The Hill reached out the White House and the president's campaign for comment.