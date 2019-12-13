Biden calls Boris Johnson 'a physical and emotional clone' of Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial Conservative group hits White House with billboard ads: 'What is Trump hiding?' Democrat representing Pennsylvania district Trump carried plans to vote to impeach MORE on Thursday called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a "physical and emotional clone" of President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial Vulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Trump appears to set personal record for tweets in a day MORE while speaking at a fundraiser after hearing news of Johnson's Conservative Party winning a majority in Parliament.

The Democratic presidential candidate also said that Johnson was able to win because the rival Labour Party had moved too far left.

"Boris Johnson is winning in a walk,” Biden said Thursday, predicting that headlines would say, “Look what happens when the Labour Party moves so, so far to the left. It comes up with ideas that are not able to be contained within a rational basis quickly.”

“You’re also going to see people saying, my god, Boris Johnson, who is kind of a physical and emotional clone of the president, is able to win,” Biden added.

Biden has positioned himself as a more centrist candidate, different from other front-runners such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSaagar Enjeti says Buttigieg's release of McKinsey client list shows he 'caved to public pressure' Sanders endorses Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for Katie Hill's former House seat Biden hires Clinton, O'Rourke alum as campaign's digital director MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSaagar Enjeti says Buttigieg's release of McKinsey client list shows he 'caved to public pressure' On The Money: Lawmakers strike spending deal | US, China reach limited trade deal ahead of tariff deadline | Lighthizer fails to quell GOP angst over new NAFTA Bill Weld: As many as six GOP senators privately support convicting Trump MORE (D-Mass.), who are part of the Democratic Party's progressive wing.

The former vice president made the comments during a South San Francisco fundraiser hosted by technology entrepreneur Jon Fisher and clothing boutique owner Darla Fisher, who are married.

About 40 donors attended the event held at South San Francisco’s National Bioskills Laboratories.

Biden is among the top contenders in the crowded Democratic presidential field, consistently polling in the top spot in the run up to the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.