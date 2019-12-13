Booker cancels NH activities, campaign says he has the flu

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump neck and neck with top 2020 Democrats in Wisconsin: poll Booker says he will not make December debate stage White House makes push for paid family leave and child care reform MORE (D-N.J.) has postponed a visit to New Hampshire after getting the flu, according to his presidential campaign.

The New Jersey senator was slated to appear in the early primary state on Friday, but his campaign said in a statement that the trip will be delayed due to illness.

"PRO TIP: get your flu shot! @CoryBooker has come down with the flu & it’s no joke," tweeted campaign manager Addisu Demissie.

"To save Granite Staters from catching it, the campaign has to reschedule today’s NH trip. Look for us to announce a new date for that soon, as well as trips to 2 other early states later today," Demissie added.

Booker failed to qualify for the upcoming Democratic primary debate, the first time he has failed to qualify in the 2020 election cycle.

He addressed this in a Thursday tweet, saying, "While I may not be on the debate stage next Thursday, thanks to the outpouring of support over the past few weeks, we know there’s a path to victory, and we no longer need the debate stage to get there."

Booker thus far has struggled to make an impact in polling amid a crowded Democratic field of more than a dozen candidates.