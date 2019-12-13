New poll finds Sanders surging to within 7 points of Biden in South Carolina

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSaagar Enjeti says Buttigieg's release of McKinsey client list shows he 'caved to public pressure' Sanders endorses Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for Katie Hill's former House seat Biden hires Clinton, O'Rourke alum as campaign's digital director MORE (I-Vt.) has cut former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial Conservative group hits White House with billboard ads: 'What is Trump hiding?' Democrat representing Pennsylvania district Trump carried plans to vote to impeach MORE's lead in South Carolina down to single digits, according to a new poll showing the Vermont Independent making inroads in the early-nominating state.

A Change Research–Post and Courier survey released Friday found Sanders with 20 percent support among likely primary voters, second only to Biden's 27 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSaagar Enjeti says Buttigieg's release of McKinsey client list shows he 'caved to public pressure' On The Money: Lawmakers strike spending deal | US, China reach limited trade deal ahead of tariff deadline | Lighthizer fails to quell GOP angst over new NAFTA Bill Weld: As many as six GOP senators privately support convicting Trump MORE (D-Mass.) was third with 19 percent. No other candidate was in double digits.

The results from Change Research, a left-leaning pollster, showed Sanders performing better than in state surveys conducted by other polling outfits.

A Quinnipiac University poll last month found Biden with a 20-point lead over Warren, who had 13 percent support. Sanders was third with 11 percent.

But the new survey shows a surging Sanders when compared with a Change Research–Post and Courier poll from October, when Biden was at 30 percent, followed by Warren at 19 percent and Sanders at 13 percent.

The most recent Change Research survey was conducted Dec. 6–11 among 998 likely primary voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Among the early-nominating states, Biden has been expected to have his strongest showing in South Carolina, in part because of his popularity among black voters.

An Economist-YouGov national poll this month found that 49 percent of black voters said Biden was their first choice among the Democratic presidential candidates. In contrast, only 13 percent chose Warren, while 11 percent picked Sanders.