Megan Rapinoe announces endorsement of Warren with video on Instagram

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSaagar Enjeti says Buttigieg's release of McKinsey client list shows he 'caved to public pressure' On The Money: Lawmakers strike spending deal | US, China reach limited trade deal ahead of tariff deadline | Lighthizer fails to quell GOP angst over new NAFTA Bill Weld: As many as six GOP senators privately support convicting Trump MORE (D-Mass.) for president through an Instagram post Friday.

Rapinoe's caption of the post — a video of Rapinoe and Warren talking on the phone — reads: "I truly believe the best things in life are a result of being bold and being real. This extends to every part of my life and nothing feels more relevant and real than this election."

"I’m proud to endorse @elizabethwarren today, for being bold, for being real, for listening to ALL of us, and for being prepared to navigate the unique challenges we face today as a country."

The 34-year-old midfielder, who this year has won both Ballon d'Or Féminin and FIFA's Player of the Year, has never been quiet about political causes she believes in.

She's an avid supporter and activist for LGBTQ rights, pay equality for women and has voiced her support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Rapinoe has also been a vocal critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial Vulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Trump appears to set personal record for tweets in a day MORE and his policies.

“I’m from Trump country. But I’m able to travel the world and live in very liberal places now,” she recently told Sports Illustrated, which recently named her its Sportsperson of the Year. “I am sort of in all the worlds at once.”