Buttigieg on Trump: 'It did bother me when he said he dreams about me'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSaagar Enjeti says Buttigieg's release of McKinsey client list shows he 'caved to public pressure' Biden hires Clinton, O'Rourke alum as campaign's digital director Trump neck and neck with top 2020 Democrats in Wisconsin: poll MORE said Friday that he found it a little unsettling that President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial Vulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Trump appears to set personal record for tweets in a day MORE is dreaming about him.

“It did bother me when he said he dreams about me," the South Bend, Ind., mayor quipped during a Washington Post Live event. "I don’t know exactly what goes on in this president’s dreams, but I’m certain that I want nothing to do with them."

Trump said at a rally in Hershey, Pa., on Tuesday that he had dreamed of Buttigieg. He also compared the White House hopeful to Mad magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman.

“I mean, you have Alfred E. Neuman who's running, who's like this guy? This guy Buttigieg," Trump said. "Can you believe he’s doing well? He’s like the leading fundraiser. I dream about him. It’s true."

Buttigieg said he's not concerned about further attacks from Trump should he become the Democratic nominee.

"I’m not that worried for it — I’m gay and I grew up in Indiana," Buttigieg said Friday. "That kind of schoolyard talk doesn't bother me. I’ve also seen a lot worse incoming than a tweet full of typos."

Buttigieg, who was relatively unknown on the national stage just a year ago, has become a top-tier candidate in the crowded field of Democratic candidates.