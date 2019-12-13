Buttigieg: I share a lot of the same values as people protesting my fundraisers

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSaagar Enjeti says Buttigieg's release of McKinsey client list shows he 'caved to public pressure' Biden hires Clinton, O'Rourke alum as campaign's digital director Trump neck and neck with top 2020 Democrats in Wisconsin: poll MORE said on Friday that he shares a lot of the same beliefs as the individuals protesting the high-dollar fundraisers for his presidential campaign.

“It is a little strange because I think I share the same values and goals of a lot of these people," the Democratic candidate told journalist Robert Costa at a Washington Post Live event.

Buttigieg added that he found it difficult to have a conversation with the protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor's campaign has come under scrutiny for holding high-dollar fundraisers and announced on Monday that the events would be open to reporters and the names of campaign bundlers would be disclosed amid growing pressure from progressives over transparency.

Buttigieg held a number of fundraisers in New York City this week, including at the homes of tech investor Kevin Ryan and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Protesters gathered outside of the fundraisers, and could be heard chanting "Wall Street Pete."

Buttigieg and his campaign have touted his campaign's grassroots support in the face of the scrutiny, noting that it has raised nearly 2 million separate donations from over 700,000 individuals through the primary season.

The mayor also noted this week how much money would be needed to defeat Trump in the general election, given the president's massive campaign bank balance.