Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez to hold campaign rallies in Los Angeles, Las Vegas

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will hold campaign rallies next week in Los Angeles and Las Vegas as Sanders seeks to use his top surrogate to gin up support in the crucial states.

"The rallies will showcase the strength of the multicultural working class movement that Bernie 2020 is building across the country, which will propel Sanders to win the Democratic nomination, defeat Donald Trump and bring about a political revolution to transform our country so it works for all of us," the Sanders campaign said in a statement announcing the rallies.

The events, which will both take place on Dec. 21, are the first Ocasio-Cortez will have with Sanders in California and Nevada since she endorsed his presidential bid in October.

Both states are home to critical nominating contests where Sanders hopes to make top-tier finishes. Nevada’s caucuses, with its heavily Hispanic electorate, is viewed as a barometer for candidates’ support among a critical Democratic voting bloc, while California — which holds its primary on Super Tuesday — is set to allocate a whopping 495 delegates.

The appearances with Ocasio-Cortez could help Sanders further fuel his support among progressive primary voters.

The freshman congresswoman burst onto the scene after dispatching a member of the House Democratic leadership in a primary last year. She has since amassed a gargantuan social media following and staunch support from progressive groups that have caused headaches among establishment Democrats by supporting primary challenges against members deemed not liberal enough.

“I’m proud to say the only reason I had any hope in launching a long-shot campaign for Congress is because Bernie Sanders proved you can run a grassroots campaign and win in an America where we almost thought it was impossible,” Ocasio-Cortez said in October at a speech that Sanders said was attended by roughly 25,000 people.