Yang unveils plan to address care for children and adults with disabilities

White House hopeful Andrew Yang Andrew YangAmerica's real 'freedom dividend': Hard work and pro-business policies The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats trading jabs ahead of Los Angeles debate Booker says he will not make December debate stage MORE on Saturday unveiled a plan to address health care for children and adults with disabilities.

Yang, an entrepreneur whose son is autistic, said his plan would expand care for those who have disabilities and ensure that plans cover preventative care for those who need it.

“As the father of a son with autism, I understand the hardships millions of other American families face everyday,” Yang said in a statement. “Children and adults with disabilities need a wide range of medical and long-term services and support that our current healthcare system does not prioritize, and we need to do better by them.”



Early detection, intervention, and on-going support is critical for parents of children with disabilities to understand and meet their child’s needs," he continued. "Our healthcare system should ensure all families have access to necessary experts and resources that equally uplift our children.”

Yang’s plan would ensure that all hospitals are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and guarantee that all families have access to experts and resources for early detection, intervention, and care for children with disabilities.

He would also make health care more accessible by having plans cover public transportation to hospitals and ensure that providers cover preventative care services for people with disabilities, including assistive mobility devices, hearing aids, adequate catheters and physical therapy visits to prevent further secondary conditions.

Health care has become a chief point of debate among the 2020 Democrats, with the contenders weighing whether to expand the Affordable Care Act and include a public option or transition more toward a single-payer system. Several of the candidates have also unveiled more niche health care plans to help bolster support.