Booker asks other 2020 Dems to sign petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats trading jabs ahead of Los Angeles debate Booker cancels NH activities, campaign says he has the flu Trump neck and neck with top 2020 Democrats in Wisconsin: poll MORE (D-N.J.) is asking his fellow 2020 candidates to sign a petition he is circulating that asks the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to change its debate qualifications.

Booker, who has languished in the low and middle tiers of the 2020 primary field, failed to qualify for next week’s primary debate and has pushed the DNC to ease its donor and polling thresholds.

To have qualified for the December debate, scheduled for Dec. 19, candidates had to amass the support of at least 200,000 unique donors and register at least 4 percent support in four qualifying polls or at least 6 percent support in two approved early voting state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina.

Booker began circulating a petition to other 2020 contenders Friday, according to a copy of the document obtained Saturday by BuzzFeed News, urging the DNC to “lift the barriers” on participation in further debates.

“While we know this was an unintended consequence of the DNC’s actions, many of the candidates excluded due to these thresholds are the ones who have helped make this year’s primary field historically diverse,” the letter reads.

“Frankly, that unintended result does not live up to the values of our Democratic Party and it does not serve the best interest of Democratic voters, who deserve to hear from and be able to choose among the best our party has to offer,” it continues.

The Booker campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The qualifications for December's debate winnowed the field. Only former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), businessman Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang have qualified.

Booker proposed changes in the memo that could allow a double-digit number of candidates back on the debate stage.

The New Jersey Democrat has emerged as a vocal critic of the DNC’s debate qualifications after Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders revokes congressional endorsement for Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats trading jabs ahead of Los Angeles debate New poll finds Sanders surging to within 7 points of Biden in South Carolina MORE (D-Calif.), the highest-polling African American candidate in the primary race, withdrew, saying the debate stage does not reflect the diversity of the party’s base.