Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan makes Iowa appearances for Biden

Two-type Olympic gold medalist Michelle Kwan Michelle Wingshan KwanOlympic figure skater Michelle Kwan makes Iowa appearances for Biden Skater Michelle Kwan joins Clinton campaign Ex-Olympian under fire for soda ad MORE met with young figure skaters in Iowa on Saturday as she campaigns for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNew York Times editorial board calls for Trump's impeachment Graham invites Giuliani to testify about recent Ukraine trip Booker leads other 2020 Dems in petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications MORE in his 2020 Democratic presidential bid.

“I support Joe Biden, I’m proud to be on team Biden, because I think bottom line he has the best shot at beating our current president, Donald Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy New York Times editorial board calls for Trump's impeachment Trump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: 'Really pathetic!' MORE,” Kwan told WHO-TV, a local NBC-affiliate, during an event at the Brenton Skating Plaza in Des Moines.

Kwan told the couple of dozen people at the rink she thinks about her parents, who emigrated to the U.S. “with nothing” to pursue the American Dream, according to the Des Moines Register.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I had the opportunity to figure skate," she reportedly added. "That was beyond what parents could dream of. But that's the American Dream. And that's, to me, what's at stake. And that is why I proudly support Joe Biden. He always is a fighter for everyone — not just those at the top."

Kwan, Biden’s director of surrogates, planned to launch a canvass shift in West Des Moines and attend a house party in Johnston after her appearance at the skating rink, the Register noted.

Kwan had campaigned for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonNo, the polls aren't wrong — but you have to know what to look for How to shut down fake Republican outrage over 'spying' on Trump More than 200,000 Wisconsin voters will be removed from the rolls MORE during the 2016 election

She’ll campaign for Biden across the country as the primary continues.

Ahead of the upcoming Democratic debate in Los Angeles, the Biden campaign has been hosting a contest offering a supporter a chance to meet Kwan and attend the debate for donating as little as $5.