Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Schumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial Nadler: Giuliani trip to Ukraine shows 'crime in progress' is being committed against American democracy MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll The Memo: 2020 Democratic tensions burst to surface Sanders should fix the child food programs we already have before creating new dysfunction MORE (I) are leading the Democratic primary field in a new NPR/PBSNewsHour/Marist poll, the latest indication that the progressive senator from Vermont is seeing a surge in support ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Twenty-four percent of Democratic voters and Democratic-leaning independents said they supported Biden, while Sanders was close behind at 22 percent.

Together the two candidates amassed nearly half of the support from Democratic voters and Democratic-leaning independents.

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Advocates call for ObamaCare open enrollment extension after website glitches The Memo: 2020 Democratic tensions burst to surface MORE (D-Mass.) garnered 17 percent support, followed by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Hallmark Channel reverses decision to pull ads featuring same-sex couple Advocates call for ObamaCare open enrollment extension after website glitches MORE (D), who came in at 13 percent support.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Booker leads other 2020 Dems in petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Yang unveils plan to address care for children and adults with disabilities MORE rounded out the top five candidates in the poll with 5 percent support.

The poll's margin of error among the voter groups is plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.

The same survey showed Sanders leading Biden with voters of color, a voting bloc that Biden has carried throughout the 2020 primary campaign.

Twenty-nine percent of non-white voters said they supported Sanders, while 26 percent threw their support behind the former vice president.

The survey is the latest sign of Sanders solidifying his second-place position in the crowded primary, posing a clear threat to longtime frontrunner Biden.

A Change Research-Post and Courier poll out of South Carolina on Friday showed Biden at 27 percent support among South Carolina voters with Sanders close on his heels at 20 percent, marking the first time in this primary Biden has not held a double-digit lead in the state.

The polls come less than two months away from the first Democratic nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, which will provide successful candidates with momentum going into Nevada, South Carolina, and the Super Tuesday states.

Seven of the candidates, including Biden and Sanders, are set to face off in Los Angeles on Thursday for the final primary debate of the year.

The NPR/PBSNewsHour/Marist poll was conducted on Dec. 9-11 among 1,744 adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. 704 Democratic voters and Democratic-leaning independents were polled during the same period with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.