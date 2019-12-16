Yang says he would consider offer to be Biden's VP

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Booker leads other 2020 Dems in petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Yang unveils plan to address care for children and adults with disabilities MORE said he would consider taking the No. 2 spot on the party ticket if former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Schumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial Nadler: Giuliani trip to Ukraine shows 'crime in progress' is being committed against American democracy MORE wins the nomination.

Yang, a tech entrepreneur, told Yahoo News that Biden has spoken with him about the threat of automation taking away jobs, the issues that Yang has centered much of his campaign around addressing.

“He actually came to me and said he's very concerned about the fourth industrial revolution and that if we automate away the jobs, it's going to be a fundamental threat to the middle class. And that made me really excited because I was like, ‘Wow, Joe is listening,’” Yang told Yahoo News in an interview published Monday.

Yang said he'd consider being a running mate on any of his opponent’s tickets.

“I'm going to help get Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Five aides to Van Drew resign ahead of his formal switch to GOP The myth of the conservative bestseller MORE out of office and help us win, and that's in any capacity,” Yang said. “Certainly, I want to be the nominee myself, but if I'm part of the team, I'll do my part for sure. If any of the candidates prevails and asks me to be their running mate, of course I would take a very long, hard look at it.”

He also said he’d be open to having a number of his current or former opponents serve in a Yang administration if he emerges as the nominee.

“I share text messages with half a dozen of the other candidates. I would work with many of them. And as president, I can't wait to enlist many of them to join the cabinet,” Yang told Yahoo News.