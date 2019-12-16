DSCC endorses combat veteran MJ Hegar in Texas race to unseat Cornyn

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) endorsed combat veteran MJ Hegar in the Texas Senate primary on Monday.

DSCC Chairwoman Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoSenate confirms Trump's 50th circuit judge, despite 'not qualified' rating Democrats challenge South Carolina law requiring voters to disclose Social Security numbers Bicameral group of Democrats introduces bill to protect immigrant laborers MORE (D-Nev.) pitched the former Air Force helicopter pilot as the strongest candidate to face Sen. John Cornyn John CornynU.S. trade rep says USMCA is a 'better' deal after some labor concessions Trump scramble to rack up accomplishments gives conservatives heartburn On The Money: Trump, China announce 'Phase One' trade deal | Supreme Court takes up fight over Trump financial records | House panel schedules hearing, vote on new NAFTA deal MORE (R) in a tough election for Democrats next year.

“As a decorated combat veteran and working mother, MJ has both the courage and independence to put Texas first and is running on the issues that matter most to Texans: making health care and prescription drugs more affordable, protecting coverage for Texans with pre-existing conditions, and taking action to address climate change,” Cortez Masto said. “We are proud to support MJ in her fight to continue her public service in the U.S. Senate.”

Hegar is one of a dozen Democrats vying for the party nomination ahead of next year’s election and has led the primary field in fundraising. There is not yet a clear front-runner, though, based on a September poll.

Hegar led the field at 11 percent, with other candidates lagging at 5 percent or less, but The Texas Tribune's poll found that 53 percent of voters said they haven’t thought about the election enough to have an opinion.

The Cook Political Report ranks Cornyn's seat as “Solid Republican,” but Democrats are encouraged about their chances in the state after ex-Rep. Beto O’Rourke's relatively strong challenge against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzDemocrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements Sunday shows - Republicans, Democrats maneuver ahead of House impeachment vote Cruz says he intends to 'fully' follow impeachment oath MORE (R) in 2018.

O’Rourke, who dropped out of the presidential primary last month, said he would not run for Senate next year.