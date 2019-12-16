Former Obama Treasury secretary endorses Biden

Jack Lew Jacob (Jack) Joseph LewHogan urges Mnuchin to reconsider delay of Harriet Tubman bill Mnuchin says new Harriet Tubman bill delayed until 2028 Overnight Finance: US reaches deal with ZTE | Lawmakers look to block it | Trump blasts Macron, Trudeau ahead of G-7 | Mexico files WTO complaint MORE, who served as chief of staff and Treasury secretary under former President Obama, announced in a CNBC interview on Monday that he's endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Schumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial Nadler: Giuliani trip to Ukraine shows 'crime in progress' is being committed against American democracy MORE in the 2020 presidential race.

"I've known Joe Biden for 25 years as senator, as vice president and as a person," Lew said. "I think the times we're in call for somebody with both the heart and the experience to address some very serious challenges. Joe Biden has both the heart to care and the experience to lead."

"He has demonstrated his deep concern for an economy that works and works for working Americans, for restoring American values, and to restore America's leadership as the global and economic leader that we need to be," Lew added. "He's also shown he surrounds himself with people who really are the leaders of the next generation and that he has the ability to reach across party lines and within the Democratic Party to all parts of the Democratic Party. Candidly, he has the experience and the ability to make Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Five aides to Van Drew resign ahead of his formal switch to GOP The myth of the conservative bestseller MORE a one-term president."

ADVERTISEMENT

Lew is not the first member of Obama's Cabinet to endorse the former president's vice president. John Kerry John Forbes KerryThe Memo: 2020 Democratic tensions burst to surface UN chief warns unchecked climate change will mean 'survival of the richest' Conservatives rip FBI over IG report: 'scathing indictment' MORE, who served as secretary of State, and Tom Vilsack Thomas James VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE, who served as Agriculture secretary, have also endorsed Biden.

But not every former Obama administration official has come out in support of Biden. Former Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Austan Goolsbee and Reggie Love, the former special assistant to the president, have endorsed South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Hallmark Channel reverses decision to pull ads featuring same-sex couple Advocates call for ObamaCare open enrollment extension after website glitches MORE.

Obama himself has not made an endorsement, and many other peoples in his administration also have yet to publicly back a candidate.

Biden, 77, has consistently led in national polls of the Democratic presidential primary field but has faced questions about his age. On CNBC, Lew was asked about criticisms that Biden is not as energetic now as he was while he was vice president.

"I've seen Joe Biden over many years always demonstrate both the capacity and the endurance to get things done. I don't think that's any different today," Lew replied.