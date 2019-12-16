Warren says Bloomberg 'has to answer' for alleged sexist remarks

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Advocates call for ObamaCare open enrollment extension after website glitches The Memo: 2020 Democratic tensions burst to surface MORE (D-Mass.) said Monday that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBooker leads other 2020 Dems in petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Bloomberg unveils plan to combat climate change, cut emissions by 50 percent in 10 years Krystal Ball rips Warren's 'passive-aggressive' swipes at rivals MORE “has to answer” for past alleged sexist remarks.

Warren told reporters at a campaign event in Fort Madison, Iowa that her fellow presidential candidate needs to address past allegations that he created a hostile work environment for women at his company, ABC News reported.

"When women raise concerns like this, we have to pay attention,” Warren said, according to ABC News. “We have to listen to them, and if Michael Bloomberg has made comments like this, then he has to answer for them.”

The Massachusetts progressive also called for the women who signed nondisclosure agreements with Bloomberg’s company to be released from the contracts so they could to talk about past allegations.

“I think [nondisclosure agreements] are a way for people to hide bad things they've done. And I think that women should be able to speak," Warren said.

Warren’s remarks come after ABC News reported that several lawsuits alleged that Bloomberg made sexist comments in the 1990s, making women uncomfortable in the workplace.

The presidential candidate has denied the accusations, saying Sunday that his company has an “enviable record” of gender equality.

"There will always be somebody that’s not happy, but we are -- we do very well in terms of attracting men and women to come to work in the company, and the retention rate with both of them is good as I think any real company," Bloomberg said, according to ABC News. "So, I’m very proud of what we do."

The Hill reached out to Bloomberg’s campaign and company for comment.

Sekiko Sakai sued Bloomberg’s company in 1997 for sexually explicit and derogatory remarks about women. Her lawyer Bonnie Josephs said, "If Mr. Bloomberg is running for president, I think the public needs to know what actually happened in this business,” according to ABC News.