Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Schumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial Nadler: Giuliani trip to Ukraine shows 'crime in progress' is being committed against American democracy MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll The Memo: 2020 Democratic tensions burst to surface Sanders should fix the child food programs we already have before creating new dysfunction MORE (I-Vt.) lead the Democratic field in the early primary states, according to this week’s Morning Consult poll.

The poll released Monday found Biden earned 29 percent support and Sanders stood at 24 percent support in the states with early primaries or caucuses: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The two also hold the lead in the national poll with Biden earning 31 percent and Sanders getting 22 percent. Biden has been on an upswing nationally this month after receiving 29 percent backing in a poll Dec. 1. Sanders has also risen 2 percentage points since Dec. 1.

They also received the two highest favorability percentages with Biden getting 70 percent and Sanders getting 75 percent.

Overall, Biden and Sanders have been the top two frontrunners in the Morning Consult poll for the majority of the campaign.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Advocates call for ObamaCare open enrollment extension after website glitches The Memo: 2020 Democratic tensions burst to surface MORE (D-Mass.) followed the two frontrunners in the early states, receiving 15 percent backing. Billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBooker leads other 2020 Dems in petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Democrats threaten to skip next debate over labor dispute Krystal Ball: Influx of billionaire cash in 2020 contest is 'deeply corrosive' to 'civil society' MORE slid into fourth place with 10 percent, followed by South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Hallmark Channel reverses decision to pull ads featuring same-sex couple Advocates call for ObamaCare open enrollment extension after website glitches MORE at 9 percent.

Behind them, entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Booker leads other 2020 Dems in petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Yang unveils plan to address care for children and adults with disabilities MORE got 4 percent support, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker leads other 2020 Dems in petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats trading jabs ahead of Los Angeles debate Booker cancels NH activities, campaign says he has the flu MORE (D-N.J.) got 3 percent, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBooker leads other 2020 Dems in petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Bloomberg unveils plan to combat climate change, cut emissions by 50 percent in 10 years Krystal Ball rips Warren's 'passive-aggressive' swipes at rivals MORE earned 2 percent and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardDemocrats set early state primary debates for 2020 The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Gabbard news items generating more social interactions than other 2020 Democrats: study MORE (D-Hawaii) got 1 percent.

The Morning Consult poll surveyed 13,384 registered voters in between Dec. 9 and 15, and has a margin of error of 1 percentage point. The early voting states poll surveyed 588 voters and had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

The poll comes as candidates prepare for the December debate Thursday.