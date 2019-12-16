Trump tops Democratic rivals in national poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Five aides to Van Drew resign ahead of his formal switch to GOP The myth of the conservative bestseller MORE topped several top-tier Democratic presidential candidates in a national poll released Monday.

A USA Today-Suffolk University poll found that Trump maintained a lead over the front-runners: former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Schumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial Nadler: Giuliani trip to Ukraine shows 'crime in progress' is being committed against American democracy MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll The Memo: 2020 Democratic tensions burst to surface Sanders should fix the child food programs we already have before creating new dysfunction MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Advocates call for ObamaCare open enrollment extension after website glitches The Memo: 2020 Democratic tensions burst to surface MORE (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Hallmark Channel reverses decision to pull ads featuring same-sex couple Advocates call for ObamaCare open enrollment extension after website glitches MORE. He also led former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBooker leads other 2020 Dems in petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Bloomberg unveils plan to combat climate change, cut emissions by 50 percent in 10 years Krystal Ball rips Warren's 'passive-aggressive' swipes at rivals MORE.

Trump had the smallest lead against Biden, beating him by 3 percentage points. Trump had a 5 percentage point lead when pitted against Sanders.

The president won against Warren by 8 percentage points, against Bloomberg by 9 percentage points and against Buttigieg by 10 percentage points.

Unnamed third-party candidates received between 11 and 15 percent in these theoretical matchups, indicating they may play a big role in the election.

The president won among male voters, but the majority or plurality of female voters went against him in these matchups. The Democratic candidates were successful with voters between 18 and 34 years old, while Trump won among voters over the age of 35.

These theoretical wins come as the House prepares to vote to impeach the president Wednesday.

USA Today noted that polls a year out from the election are not always reliable, especially as the Democratic nominee is not finalized.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between Dec. 10 and Dec. 14. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.