Former Ohio governor endorses Biden

Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland (D) endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Conway says White House sees 'no reason' to bow to Democratic witness demands MORE in the Democratic presidential race on Tuesday, pitching the former vice president as the most experienced leader in the crowded 2020 field and best candidate to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats secure fast-track to the floor for Canada-Mexico trade deal Mexican official says he's 'very satisfied' with USMCA after recent concern More than 700 historians sign letter calling for House to impeach Trump MORE in “states like Ohio.”

“I believe it’s no exaggeration to say that Joe Biden has more foreign policy experience than all of the other candidates combined. When he’s elected president, there will be a sigh of relief heard across the world,” Strickland said in a statement released by the Biden campaign.

“Leaders of other countries, both friend and foe, will know that our nation once again has an honest, and trustworthy President representing us and our national values.”

The Associated Press first reported Strickland’s planned endorsement ahead of the Biden campaign’s announcement.

Strickland also touted Biden’s record as a “doer” and a lawmaker who knows how to navigate Congress.

“Finally, Joe can compete and win in states like Ohio. States that are critical to not just winning the Oval Office, but creating tail winds that will send more Democratic Senators and House members to Congress,” Strickland said.

Trump carried Ohio by about 8 percentage points in 2016.

Strickland, who was governor of Ohio from 2007 to 2011, had previously endorsed Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeFight against flavored e-cigarettes goes local Krystal Ball: What Harris's exit means for the other 2020 candidates Bullock drops White House bid, won't run for Senate MORE (D) before he dropped out of the 2020 race in August. Inslee is seeking reelection in Washington.