Biden tops Sanders by 9 points in new national poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Conway says White House sees 'no reason' to bow to Democratic witness demands MORE leads his closest challenger in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders's decision to revoke Young Turks founder's endorsement MORE (I-Vt.), by 9 points, according to a new national poll.

The former vice president garnered 23 percent support in the Suffolk University–USA Today poll, while Sanders attracted 14 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders's decision to revoke Young Turks founder's endorsement MORE (D-Mass.) got 13 percent.

No other candidate was in double digits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden's sizable lead can be attributed, in part, to his popularity with black voters, pollsters noted. Forty-two percent of black voters named Biden as their first choice. Sanders was the only other candidate in the race to attract double-digit support among African Americans, with 11 percent.

The poll, which surveyed 1,000 voters nationwide, was conducted Dec. 10–14. The margin of error was 3 percentage points.

The results come ahead of the next Democratic presidential debate, which is scheduled for Thursday in Los Angeles.