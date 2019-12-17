Gabbard says she needs to raise $1 million by year-end 'to stay competitive'

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Krystal Ball questions Biden's durability in 2020 field Democrats set early state primary debates for 2020 MORE (D-Hawaii) said she needs to raise $1 million by the end of the year for her presidential campaign to remain competitive.

“We need to raise $1M by December 31st in order to stay competitive and continue our momentum. Let’s put our grassroots msg front and center in the most competitive early state media markets,” she tweeted Monday evening.

We need to raise $1M by December 31st in order to stay competitive and continue our momentum. Let’s put our grassroots msg front and center in the most competitive early state media markets. Can you rush a donation and help us reach our fundraising goal? https://t.co/mofcovhQLp — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 16, 2019

Gabbard has consistently polled in the lower or middle tiers in national and early state surveys, but pressure on her campaign was ramped up after she narrowly failed to qualify for Thursday’s primary debate, which she said she would have skipped regardless.

The Gabbard campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding how much she’s raised since making the plea. A graphic accompanying the request showed the Hawaii Democrat has already raised more than $480,000 of the $1 million.

The tweet asking for donations comes as a top tier of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Conway says White House sees 'no reason' to bow to Democratic witness demands MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders's decision to revoke Young Turks founder's endorsement MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders's decision to revoke Young Turks founder's endorsement MORE (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Krystal Ball questions Biden's durability in 2020 field MORE solidifies in the first four nominating states, leaving other candidates hoping for a finish somewhere in the top five.

Other candidates such as Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states GOP claims vindication, but Van Drew decision doesn't spark defections Teacher's union leader: DeVos is 'a cautionary tale' of presidential impact on public education MORE (D-N.J.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro have also tried similar gambits to Gabbard, with both raising the funds necessary by their self-imposed deadlines.

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetOn The Money: Lawmakers pile on the spending in .4T deal | Trump-Pelosi trade deal creates strife among progressives | Trump, Boris Johnson discuss 'ambitious' free-trade agreement Teacher's union leader: DeVos is 'a cautionary tale' of presidential impact on public education Bennet, Romney offer compromise proposal amid year-end tax talks MORE (D-Colo.), who has polled near the bottom of most national and early state surveys, also announced Tuesday that his presidential campaign has to raise $700,000 by Jan. 16 to remain competitive in the crucial primary state of New Hampshire.

“Now is our moment. We have planted our flag in New Hampshire, but we need your help right now to have the resources to compete there,” Daniel Barash, Bennet’s campaign manager, said in a memo to supporters.