Manafort hospitalized after heart problems: report

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortDemocrats tell court they need Mueller grand jury documents for impeachment trial Trump rails against Fox News for planning interviews with Schiff, Comey How to shut down fake Republican outrage over 'spying' on Trump MORE was reportedly hospitalized after experiencing heart problems while serving his sentence in a federal prison in central Pennsylvania.

ABC News, citing two sources familiar with the situation, reported Tuesday that Manafort was admitted to a Pennsylvania hospital for a cardiac event. Manafort, who was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for charges related to former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSchiff: Trump acquittal in Senate trial would not signal a 'failure' Jeffries blasts Trump for attack on Thunberg at impeachment hearing Live coverage: House Judiciary to vote on impeachment after surprise delay MORE's investigation, has reportedly been recovering since Thursday.

The longtime GOP political operative is in stable condition and could be released soon, ABC News reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manafort's attorney, Todd Blanche, was informed Wednesday that his client would not be appearing for a scheduled court appearance because of his medical condition. Blanche told ABC News that he hasn't corresponded with Manafort since early last week.

He noted that he was updated on his condition, but would not offer further details. Blanche did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Hill.

Manafort, 70, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison earlier this year after being convicted of charges related to conspiracy and his foreign lobbying efforts. At the time, Manafort's attorneys cited his age and health issues as part of an attempt to avoid a harsh prison sentence.

Many of Manafort's crimes were uncovered amid Mueller's sprawling probe into Russian interference. Manafort is scheduled to be released from prison Dec. 25, 2024.