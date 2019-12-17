FEC grants Bloomberg request to delay financial disclosure

The Federal Elections Commission (FEC) reportedly granted former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s request for an extension to file mandatory financial disclosure forms.

Bloomberg, a late entry to the race, will have until Feb. 4, a day after the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses, to file, The Associated Press reports.

The Hill has filed a request with the FEC for information about Bloomberg’s extension.

Attorney Lawrence H. Norton wrote in a letter to the FEC that Bloomberg “requires additional time to collect information regarding complex holdings and prepare and file his report,” according to the AP.

Norton was not immediately available for comment.

Bloomberg’s campaign has said the billionaire will skip the first few nominating states, including the historically key Iowa and New Hampshire races. He is instead setting his sights on more than a dozen Super Tuesday states that will vote in March.

Bloomberg is one of only three candidates who have yet to file with the FEC revealing their investments, business and streams of income, according to the AP. The other two are fellow billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Union leader: Boycott of LA debate shows 'workers have to be front and center' Pro-impeachment group ramps up ads ahead of House vote, Senate trial MORE, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickJuan Williams: Obama has one more election to win Sanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate Booker campaign rakes in million after Harris exits 2020 race MORE.

Patrick and Bloomberg were the two latest entries to the field, announcing their candidacies last month.

A spokesperson for the Bloomberg campaign was not immediately available for comment.