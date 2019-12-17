Biden will be only candidate at center stage in Democratic debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Conway says White House sees 'no reason' to bow to Democratic witness demands MORE will be the lone candidate at the center of the stage during Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate.

PBS NewsHour and Politico, the two news outlets sponsoring the event, announced the podium order for the debate on Tuesday. With only seven candidates expected to appear on stage, Thursday’s debate will be the first in which only a single candidate will take the middle podium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden will be flanked by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders's decision to revoke Young Turks founder's endorsement MORE (D-Mass.) to his right and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders's decision to revoke Young Turks founder's endorsement MORE (I-Vt.) to his left. On Warren’s side of the stage will be South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Krystal Ball questions Biden's durability in 2020 field MORE (D) and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Union leader: Boycott of LA debate shows 'workers have to be front and center' Scarborough: 'Teflon Joe' Biden weathering storm amid Warren's 'political bleeding' MORE. Standing on Sanders’s side will be Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharUnion leader: Boycott of LA debate shows 'workers have to be front and center' Teacher's union leader: DeVos is 'a cautionary tale' of presidential impact on public education Major union backs push to close Pennsylvania center for the disabled MORE (D-Minn.) and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Union leader: Boycott of LA debate shows 'workers have to be front and center' Pro-impeachment group ramps up ads ahead of House vote, Senate trial MORE.

The podium order was chosen based on the candidates’ averages in Democratic National Committee–approved polls conducted since the last debate on Nov. 20. The highest polling candidate — in this case Biden — was given the centerstage podium.

The Thursday debate in Los Angeles will be the first one of the 2020 election cycle to feature an odd number of candidates. The last debate, in November, included 10 hopefuls, while the one before that, in October, featured a 12-person lineup.

Thursday’s debate, the final one of 2019, is set to begin at 8 p.m.