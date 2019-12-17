DCCC raises more than $9M in November

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the body charged with electing Democrats to the House, raised more than $9 million last month.

The haul, which has not previously been reported, exceeded the roughly $7 million the DCCC raised in November 2017, making last month its best off-year November for fundraising in the group’s history.

The DCCC hauled in more than $5 million in grassroots contributions, including donations online, through the mail and over the phone. The average online donation this November was $17.

"Grassroots donors know what's at stake in this election, and they are invested in House Democrats' work to bring down the costs of health care and uphold the rule of law," DCCC Chairwoman Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) said in a statement to The Hill.

"As Congressional Republicans continue heading toward the exits, we are working overtime to expand our majority and protect the House's firewall against the recklessness of President Trump and Washington Republicans."

The DCCC has now raked in $110 million through November, surpassing its entire 2017 haul of $105 million.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which works to elect Republicans to the House, has not yet released its November fundraising figures. The DCCC outraised the NRCC in each of the first three quarters of 2019.

The latest fundraising figure comes as Democrats escalate the House’s impeachment investigation into President Trump over his dealings with Ukraine, with polls showing the public divided over the prospect of Trump’s ouster and voters of both major political parties energized heading into the 2020 congressional and White House races.

The DCCC is hoping to build on or maintain its gains from last year, when Democrats flipped 40 seats to retake control of the House. The body in January laid out 33 districts it was targeting to flip and added six more to its list in August. However, it has to defend 31 districts in 2020 that Democrats currently hold but that went for Trump in 2016.