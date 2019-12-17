Biden campaign releases his medical history

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Conway says White House sees 'no reason' to bow to Democratic witness demands MORE's 2020 campaign on Tuesday released records on his medical history, with a physician asserting he is fit to be president.

"Vice President Biden is a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State, and Commander in Chief," said Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who served as Biden's doctor while he was vice president.

O'Connor noted that Biden is being treated for nonvalvular atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux and seasonal allergies.

Nonvalvular atrial fibrillation can cause blood to pool in the heart, which heightens the risk of blood clots and strokes if untreated, while hyperlipidemia occurs when there is a high concentration of fats or lipids in the blood.

Biden is the latest White House candidate to release a doctor's note confirming their fitness for office.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders's decision to revoke Young Turks founder's endorsement MORE (D-Mass.) was the first 2020 contender to release a note on her health from her doctor last week.

Dr. Beverly Woo wrote that the 70-year-old senator is in "excellent health" and her "only medical condition" is an under-active thyroid gland.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Krystal Ball questions Biden's durability in 2020 field MORE, 77, also released a note from his doctor last week, saying he was in "outstanding health."

With multiple leading White House candidates — including President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats secure fast-track to the floor for Canada-Mexico trade deal Mexican official says he's 'very satisfied' with USMCA after recent concern More than 700 historians sign letter calling for House to impeach Trump MORE — north of 70, questions on health and fitness have grown common on the campaign trail.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders's decision to revoke Young Turks founder's endorsement MORE (I-Vt.), 78, suffered a heart attack while campaigning in October.

The senator said he should have done a better job of paying attention to the signs leading up to his cardiac event.

"I must confess, I was dumb,” Sanders said. “During this campaign, I've been doing in some cases three or four rallies a day, running all over the state — Iowa, New Hampshire, wherever. And yet I, in the last month or two, just was more fatigued than I usually have been.”

Trump was also subject to medical speculation last month after an unannounced trip to Walter Reed Medical Center.