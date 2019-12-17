Klobuchar plans to open fundraisers to the press

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharUnion leader: Boycott of LA debate shows 'workers have to be front and center' Teacher's union leader: DeVos is 'a cautionary tale' of presidential impact on public education Major union backs push to close Pennsylvania center for the disabled MORE (D-Minn.) will open fundraisers for her presidential campaign to the press starting this week, her campaign said Tuesday.

Klobuchar’s announcement that she will allow the media to observe her fundraisers starting Wednesday comes amid heightened scrutiny over the entire primary field over transparency regarding their finances.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states GOP claims vindication, but Van Drew decision doesn't spark defections Teacher's union leader: DeVos is 'a cautionary tale' of presidential impact on public education MORE (D-N.J.) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Krystal Ball questions Biden's durability in 2020 field MORE, two other 2020 contenders, also recently announced that they would open their fundraising events to the press, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Conway says White House sees 'no reason' to bow to Democratic witness demands MORE has utilized a pool system for reporters for his fundraisers since the start of his campaign.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders's decision to revoke Young Turks founder's endorsement MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders's decision to revoke Young Turks founder's endorsement MORE (D-Mass.), the two leading progressives in the primary field, have eschewed private fundraising events in the name of transparency.

Klobuchar’s campaign will use a pool system similar to Biden’s in which it will allow for a single reporter to attend and cover fundraisers and then distribute a report at the end of the event. The campaign will also disclose its bundlers but gave no indications on the timing of that announcement.

Klobuchar’s first fundraiser that will be open to the press will take place Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The push for candidates to open their fundraisers to the press began after Warren went after Buttigieg over his finances, saying he should disclose his clients from his time working for consulting firm McKinsey & Co., release a list of his bundlers and allow reporters into his private fundraising events.

The South Bend mayor has since disclosed his past clients and those who have raised over $25,000 for his campaign and announced he would allow media into his fundraisers.