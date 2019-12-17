Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats secure fast-track to the floor for Canada-Mexico trade deal Mexican official says he's 'very satisfied' with USMCA after recent concern More than 700 historians sign letter calling for House to impeach Trump MORE on Tuesday announced his support for freshman GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman Denver RigglemanPelosi: Celebrities, politicians both in 'attraction business' Liberty University official to launch primary challenge to GOP's Riggleman Virginia county GOP censures Rep. Riggleman, sparking sharp response MORE (Va.), who is facing a primary challenge from a Liberty University athletics official.

Trump praised Riggleman, who represents Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, as a “true CONSERVATIVE leader” in a tweet, stating that he has his “Total Endorsement!” during the next election cycle.

“Congressman @Denver4VA Riggleman is a true CONSERVATIVE leader who has done a great job for Virginia and will support our #MAGA Agenda. He defends our right to bear arms, protect our Borders & help small businesses. Denver has my Total Endorsement!” Trump tweeted.

Riggleman, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said he did not expect the endorsement, but noted he has been working closely with the White House on a number of issues.

“Pretty incredible, it surprised today, and it came out but we've had a really good relationship with the White House legislative staff," he told The Hill.

"We've been working on a lot together and he's pretty smart, you know he wants to clear the field of primary so he can go forward and we can keep the House, so it was a good endorsement to have today."

Bob Good, who sits on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors and serves as the senior associate athletics director and chief fundraiser for athletics at Liberty University, announced his bid against Riggleman in the fall.

The challenge launched shortly after the Rappahannock County Republican Party in Virginia attempted to censure Riggleman, accusing the GOP congressman of “abandoning party principles” on fiscal spending, foreign policy and immigration.

Riggleman’s camp has argued the censure was intended "to punish" the GOP lawmaker for officiating a same-sex wedding in July.

When asked how Trump’s endorsement would impact his race, Riggleman responded: “What race?”