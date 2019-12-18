Trump trails top 2020 Democrats in general election, ties with Buttigieg

President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn't take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to 'vile' Trump attacks: 'Being quiet isn't making this go away' MORE narrowly trails the top Democratic presidential contenders ahead of next year’s 2020 general election and is tied with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSaagar Enjeti rips Booker's petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications A wealth tax is a tax on business Klobuchar plans to open fundraisers to the press MORE (D), according to a new Emerson College poll released Wednesday.

Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) by a 52-48 margin and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by a 51-49 margin. Trump and Buttigieg are knotted up at 50-50.

The poll marks a dip for Trump, who led against Biden and Buttigieg and was tied with Warren in the same poll in November.

Trump’s margins against the top four Democrats are fueled largely by strong leads among male voters and double-digit deficits among female voters.

The president holds 12-point leads among men against Biden and Buttigieg, a 16-point lead against Warren and an 8-point lead over Sanders.

However, he faces steep gaps among women, trailing the top four Democrats anywhere from 10 to 18 points among the demographic, a key Democratic voting bloc.

Trump is anchored by a slightly underwater approval rating, with 46 percent of voters approving of the job he’s doing while 49 percent disapprove. The rating marks a slight dip from November, when 48 percent of voters approved of the job Trump was doing and 47 percent disapproved.

The poll, which comes the same day as the House is set to vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump, shows that voters are split on the president's ouster, with 45 percent in support and 45 percent in opposition.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 1,222 registered voters from Dec. 15 to 17 and has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.