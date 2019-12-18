Trump campaign manager: Democrats might cheer after impeachment vote, but they will cry in 2020

President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn't take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to 'vile' Trump attacks: 'Being quiet isn't making this go away' MORE’s reelection campaign manager on Wednesday said that the Democrats “might cheer” after the House's impeachment vote, but Trump “will make them cry” after the 2020 election.

Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, in a tweet ahead of the House impeachment vote, called the proceedings a "scam, hoax, theater, deception" and "con."

“Today they might cheer, but @realDonaldTrump will make them cry in November... again!” he posted.

I will be asked by reporters what I think about today, here you go:



Scam

Hoax

Theater

Deception

Con



Pick one and use it in your #FakeNews reporting about the Democrats.



Today they might cheer, but @realDonaldTrump will make them cry in November... again! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 18, 2019

Parscale’s tweet comes as the House is expected to vote to impeach the president later on Wednesday, setting up a trial in the Senate. It appears unlikely the GOP-controlled upper chamber would remove the president.

Trump and Republican lawmakers have condemned the Democrats for moving forward with impeachment, saying they are attempting to undo the 2016 election. House Democrats have countered that by saying they have an obligation to investigate the president.

Trump is accused of abuse of power over his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress during its investigation into the matter.