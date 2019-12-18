Hillary Clinton says 2020 election will be 'closer than one would like or expect'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBooker will not appear on primary ballot in Vermont Nearly all Democrats expected to back articles of impeachment Sanders surges ahead of Iowa caucuses MORE has predicted that the 2020 presidential election will be "closer than one would like or expect" due to political divisions in the U.S.

Asked about the upcoming election by former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Clinton said, “I have no crystal ball. I think that it’s going to be a very tough election, as they seem to be these days, probably closer than one would like or expect and in part because we are so divided.”

“We are really a divided nation,” the former secretary of State added in an episode of Gillard's podcast that was released Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She attributed the divides to working in different kinds of economies, living in rural or urban areas, and accepting or rejecting cultural changes.

Clinton made the remarks last month at King's College London, and she referenced the start of public impeachment hearings that were occurring at the time.

Clinton was defeated in the 2016 election by President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn't take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to 'vile' Trump attacks: 'Being quiet isn't making this go away' MORE despite winning the popular vote. More than a dozen Democrats are currently running to face off against Trump next year.