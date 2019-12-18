Bloomberg attacks Biden's experience: 'He's never been the manager of an organization'

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg hit former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Schumer on Trump's Pelosi letter: 'He's obviously under a great deal of duress' Pelosi calls Trump impeachment letter 'ridiculous' and 'really sick' MORE's experience in an interview on Wednesday, pointing out that he has never led an organization.

"He's never been the manager of an organization, he's never run a school system," Bloomberg told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.

"The presidency shouldn't be a training job," he continued. "You need somebody who comes in and knows how to run an organization."

Bloomberg, who jumped into the crowded Democratic primary last month, also hit his other opponents on their qualifications, saying he didn't think "any of them have the experience" to be president.

The billionaire businessman has touted his own experience in politics, business and philanthropy as qualifications to be president.

Bloomberg has also said that he does not think any of the other candidates in the Democratic field could stand up in a head-to-head match-up against President Trump.

"I watched all of the candidates, and I just thought to myself, 'Donald Trump would eat them up,' " Bloomberg told CBS News's Gayle King in an interview earlier this month.

"Let me rephrase it. I think that I would do the best job of competing with him and beating him," he added.

Bloomberg, who has an estimated fortune of more than $50 billion, has faced strong criticism from other Democratic rivals, especially Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who have accused him of trying to buy his way into the race.

Bloomberg has poured more than $100 million into TV advertisements since his entry in the race and is skipping the four early primary and caucus state to focus on a nationwide campaign.

The former New York City mayor has climbed swiftly in surveys and polls just outside the top four leading candidates.