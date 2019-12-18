Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang

Actor Donald Glover will host an event in Los Angeles with Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangSaagar Enjeti rips Booker's petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Biden will be only candidate at center stage in Democratic debate Deval Patrick senior adviser: 'Path is narrower but there is a path there' MORE ahead of Thursday night's Democratic debate.

Yang and Glover announced “The 46 Campaign” pop-up event on their Instagram stories Wednesday.

The noon event with features limited “collaboration merch” with the proceeds going to the campaign.

There will be no music, according to the posts. Glover is also a musician who performs under the stage name Childish Gambino.

Tomorrow in LA. @donaldglover and @AndrewYang in the best crossover episode of 2019. pic.twitter.com/3e7b727Auc — Zach Graumann (@Zach_Graumann) December 18, 2019

Yang campaign spokesperson SY Lee would not confirm if the announcement is an official endorsement from Glover, adding that “the details” are on the Instagram stories.

“We will let those speak for themselves,” Lee said.

Yang is one of seven candidates who will appear on the debate stage at Loyola Marymount University on Thursday night.

The other qualifying candidates are: former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Schumer on Trump's Pelosi letter: 'He's obviously under a great deal of duress' Pelosi calls Trump impeachment letter 'ridiculous' and 'really sick' MORE, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSaagar Enjeti rips Booker's petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications A wealth tax is a tax on business Klobuchar plans to open fundraisers to the press MORE, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSaagar Enjeti rips Booker's petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Klobuchar plans to open fundraisers to the press Biden will be only candidate at center stage in Democratic debate MORE (Minn.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersConservative commentator: Sanders is 'only one' who could take on Trump in debates Hillicon Valley: Election security funding gets mixed response | Facebook tests community fact checking | Lawmakers look to block Chinese pick for IP organization | Secret court judge rebukes FBI over surveillance warrants Booker will not appear on primary ballot in Vermont MORE (Vt.), Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSaagar Enjeti rips Booker's petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Biden will be only candidate at center stage in Democratic debate FEC grants Bloomberg request to delay financial disclosure MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenConservative commentator: Sanders is 'only one' who could take on Trump in debates Hillicon Valley: Election security funding gets mixed response | Facebook tests community fact checking | Lawmakers look to block Chinese pick for IP organization | Secret court judge rebukes FBI over surveillance warrants Saagar Enjeti rips Booker's petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications MORE (Mass.).