Booker rolls out first TV ad during Democratic debate he's missing

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Hillicon Valley: House panel unveils draft of privacy bill | Senate committee approves bill to sanction Russia | Dems ask HUD to review use of facial recognition | Uber settles sexual harassment charges for .4M On The Money: Senate chairman opposes cannabis banking bill | Panel advances Trump pick for Small Business Administration | Judge tosses NY state fraud charges against Manafort MORE (N.J.) will run his campaign's first television ad during the party's sixth primary debate on Thursday, for which the senator failed to qualify.

"You're only gonna see this ad once because I'm not a billionaire," Booker says in it. "I won't be on tonight's debate stage, but that's OK because I'm going to win this election anyway. This election isn't about who can spend the most, or who slings the most mud."

"It's about the people. It's about all of us, standing together, fighting together. Not just to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE, but to bring about the transformative change we need," he continues.

The ad, which is titled "Together," is slated to run during the debate in 22 media markets, including in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Booker has struggled to gain traction in the crowded primary field, often polling in single digits in state and national polls. He did not qualify for Thursday's Democratic debate as a result of not meeting the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) polling thresholds.

In order to have qualified for the debate, candidates had to bring in the support of at least 200,000 unique donors and register at least 4 percent support in four qualifying polls or at least 6 percent support in two approved polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina.

The senator has criticized the DNC's criteria for the debates and led eight other presidential candidates in a letter urging the committee to "consider alternative debate qualification standards" for four primary debates scheduled to take place in January and February.