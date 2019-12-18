Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law'

Most of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on Wednesday hailed the House vote in favor of articles of impeachment against President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn't take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to 'vile' Trump attacks: 'Being quiet isn't making this go away' MORE.

The Democrats largely recognized that the moment was not one to celebrate but shared their respect for lawmakers honoring a responsibility to uphold the Constitution.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard says she needs to raise million by year-end 'to stay competitive' Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Krystal Ball questions Biden's durability in 2020 field MORE, however, was among the few House Democrats who did not back impeachment, opting instead to vote “present” on both articles, a move she defended as “standing in the center.”

"After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no," Gabbard said in a statement after the vote.

"I am standing in the center and have decided to vote present," she continued. "I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing."

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Schumer on Trump's Pelosi letter: 'He's obviously under a great deal of duress' Pelosi calls Trump impeachment letter 'ridiculous' and 'really sick' MORE — who was invoked in Trump’s alleged solicitation of foreign interference in the 2020 election, a central element of the impeachment charges — told supporters in an email that Trump “did it all because he was afraid of how badly I will beat him next November.”

Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden during a July 25 phone call at the heart of the impeachment allegations. Trump has repeatedly defended the call as being “perfect.”

"President Trump abused his power, violated his oath of office, and betrayed our nation. This is a solemn moment for our country," Biden tweeted. "But in the United States of America, no one is above the law — not even the President."

South Bend., Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSaagar Enjeti rips Booker's petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications A wealth tax is a tax on business Klobuchar plans to open fundraisers to the press MORE tweeted that lawmakers “take an oath not to party but to country.”

“That oath is all the more important in the most difficult of times,” Buttigieg tweeted. “Today it required Congress to defend the rule of law, our national security, and our democracy from a president who puts his own interests above America's.”

Buttigieg added that the vote is not about "this president" but about "our democracy itself." The 37-year-old mayor said that “more than ever we need leadership to pick up the pieces and move our nation forward.”

But this is not just about this moment or this president. It's about our democracy itself.



Some of the other White House hopefuls will play a central role in the next stage of the inquiry: a Senate trial.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenConservative commentator: Sanders is 'only one' who could take on Trump in debates Hillicon Valley: Election security funding gets mixed response | Facebook tests community fact checking | Lawmakers look to block Chinese pick for IP organization | Secret court judge rebukes FBI over surveillance warrants Saagar Enjeti rips Booker's petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications MORE (D-Mass.) told supporters in an email that she will uphold her oath during the impeachment trial, which is expected to begin in January.

“Because nobody is above the law — not even the president of the United States,” she wrote.

“But it's important to remember that Trump is just the worst symptom — not the cause — of a rigged, corrupt system,” she continued, using the impeachment vote as a chance to double down on her campaign message. “A system that rewards the rich and powerful and leaves working people behind.”

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker will not appear on primary ballot in Vermont Saagar Enjeti rips Booker's petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Klobuchar plans to open fundraisers to the press MORE (D-N.J.) tweeted that he will uphold his oath as the process moves forward in the Senate, adding that “today is a sad moment for our country.”

"This trial demands an impartial & thorough review of the evidence," he wrote. "We must be presented with relevant witnesses & documents, and follow the evidence where it leads."

As this process heads to the Senate for trial, I'll uphold my sacred oath to protect & defend the Constitution.



Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersConservative commentator: Sanders is 'only one' who could take on Trump in debates Hillicon Valley: Election security funding gets mixed response | Facebook tests community fact checking | Lawmakers look to block Chinese pick for IP organization | Secret court judge rebukes FBI over surveillance warrants Booker will not appear on primary ballot in Vermont MORE (I-Vt.) retweeted singer Lizzo, who asked, “WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?”

"A trial in the Senate," Sanders replied. "Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump's GOP allies huddle at White House on eve of impeachment vote Schumer says he'll ask for votes on calling Mulvaney, Bolton to testify Schumer on Trump's Pelosi letter: 'He's obviously under a great deal of duress' MORE must conduct a full and fair trial to hold this president accountable."

Sanders said he is calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to conduct a “full and fair trial to hold this president accountable” and that he is “fully prepared” to uphold his responsibility as a juror.

He also used the chance to push his campaign message, tweeting a video saying he is running for president "to change the way the presidency functions."

"We cannot continue having a pathological liar in the White House," he said.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro took it one step further and called on McConnell to recuse himself from the Senate trial, noting that the senator has said he will work with the White House throughout the process.

Mitch McConnell has already said he’s “not an impartial juror” and is in cahoots with the White House.



Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSaagar Enjeti rips Booker's petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Klobuchar plans to open fundraisers to the press Biden will be only candidate at center stage in Democratic debate MORE (D-Minn.) tweeted that the House is “fulfilling their constitutional obligation.”

“No one is above the law,” she added.

The Founding Fathers included impeachment provisions in the Constitution because they feared that a President could betray the trust of the American people to a foreign power.



Today, the House is fulfilling their constitutional obligation.



Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetBooker will not appear on primary ballot in Vermont Gabbard says she needs to raise million by year-end 'to stay competitive' On The Money: Lawmakers pile on the spending in .4T deal | Trump-Pelosi trade deal creates strife among progressives | Trump, Boris Johnson discuss 'ambitious' free-trade agreement MORE (D-Colo.) tweeted that he is “hopeful this process will make our democracy stronger” if lawmakers “reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law, and uphold the constitution checks and balances.”

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickFEC grants Bloomberg request to delay financial disclosure Krystal and Saagar challenge Deval Patrick Senior Advisor on corporate background Televised Democratic debates going awry — so that picket line is perfect MORE, a late entry into the race, also characterized the vote as “grave and difficult” but “necessary.”

“President Trump's reckless actions have proven ill-intended. He will be held accountable for jeopardizing the wellbeing of our democracy,” he tweeted.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden campaign releases his medical history FEC grants Bloomberg request to delay financial disclosure Bannon on Republican party: 'We've got to find our AOCs' MORE, another late entry into the race, noted that it is “increasingly” apparent that Senate Republicans will not vote to remove Trump.

“That’s why it’s so important we nominate the candidate who gives us the best chance to defeat Trump and bring our country back together,” Bloomberg added in his statement.