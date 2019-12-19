Biden maintains lead on Sanders, Warren: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE holds a lead over his fellow Democratic presidential contenders as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Saagar Enjeti dismisses new Biden campaign ad as 'Hillary Clinton 2.0' MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump invokes son Barron while attacking Warren at rally Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate MORE (D-Mass.) battle for second place, according to a new NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll.

Of respondents who identified as Democratic voters, 28 percent voiced their support for Biden in the survey, while Sanders followed with 21 percent. Warren was third with 18 percent support.

Meanwhile, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE, who experienced a surge in the polls last month, garnered 9 percent support and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE (D-Minn.) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Bloomberg attacks Biden's experience: 'He's never been the manager of an organization' MORE rounded out the top six, bringing in five percent and four percent support, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden has maintained his frontrunner status throughout the primary campaign, but a number of recent polls have shown Sanders surging to second place, while Warren has slipped.

The polls come ahead of the final campaign stretch before the crucial Iowa caucuses in February. An Emerson College poll released last week showed Biden neck-and-neck with Sanders in the Hawkeye State, with Biden garnering 23 percent support and Sanders at 22 percent.

Biden and Sanders will come face-to-face on Thursday in Los Angeles for the sixth Democratic primary debate.

The NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll was conducted on Dec. 14-17 among 410 likely Democratic primary voters. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 4.84 percentage points.