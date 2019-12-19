Progressive group 'People's Action' endorses Sanders

The progressive group People’s Action on Thursday announced its endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Saagar Enjeti dismisses new Biden campaign ad as 'Hillary Clinton 2.0' MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic presidential primary.

The group pitched Sanders as a strong, progressive leader that shares values with its network of 40 state and local grassroots organizations.

“Bernie Sanders cuts through the haze of corporate propaganda that clouds politics across the spectrum,” People’s Action National Director George Goehl said. “He is not catching up to a movement to restructure the relationship between everyday people and big monied interests. He has been there the whole time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The endorsement is key for Sanders who is competing with fellow progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump invokes son Barron while attacking Warren at rally Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate MORE (D-Mass.) in the race for the party nomination. Warren and Sanders are at the top of the 15 candidate field, vying with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE and South Bend., Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE who are advocating for more moderate proposals.

People’s Action noted that Warren and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D-Texas) would be “strong second choices for president.”

Sanders picked up 73.6 percent of votes cast by delegates from the People’s Action member groups.

“I’m just so proud and excited to have the endorsement of People’s Action because they understand what I understand, that at the end of the day, the only way we make real change in this country is through grassroots activism,” Sanders said in a video after the announcement.

I am so proud and excited to have the endorsement of @PplsAction because they understand what I understand: at the end of the day, the only way we make real change in this country is through grassroots activism. pic.twitter.com/g4tzErYIav — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 19, 2019

“That is what they are about. That is what our campaign is about. And together, we are going to win the Democratic primary,” he added.

Sanders is one of seven candidates who will appear in the Democratic debate in Los Angeles on Thursday night.