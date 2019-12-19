Bloomberg: I'll work 'in the open' with staff as president

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Bloomberg attacks Biden's experience: 'He's never been the manager of an organization' MORE is pledging to work “in the open” with staff if he is elected president in 2020.

Bloomberg in a Wednesday LinkedIn post promoted transparency and open offices, saying they foster trust and promote collaboration in workspaces. He said he would run his White House in the same way he’s managed his media company and City Hall in New York City.

“If I’m elected president, I’ll run the White House the way I’ve always run things,” he said. “I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions, but the rest of the time I’ll sit in the open with everyone else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former mayor said he has passed on traditional offices and sat “out in the open” near his employees.

“If you’re in charge, why would you want to wall yourself off from your team?” he asked. “It makes no sense, but it’s tradition — and an ego trip — so executives think they’re entitled to it.”

Bloomberg also said that walls damage communication and closed-door meetings can instill a sense of distrust among those excluded.

He said he set up a “bullpen” room for his staff to work in together when he moved to City Hall. Critics said the open space would lead to more leaks, Bloomberg said, but his office had “virtually no leaks.”

“Managers who unite can achieve great things, while those that don’t are destined to fail,” he said.

“Some people like to build walls I like to tear them down,” Bloomberg added, in a nod to President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE’s campaign promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The former mayor entered the 2020 Democratic presidential race last month. While he will not make the debate stage Thursday night, he is currently ranked in fifth place in national polls, according to a RealClearPolitics average of surveys.

Bloomberg has marketed himself as a moderate Democrat who knows how to run a staff.

He criticized Democratic front-runner Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE in a Wednesday MSNBC interview, saying the former vice president and senator has "never been the manager of an organization."