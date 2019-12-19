Dingell fundraises off Trump's attack on her late husband

Rep. Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann DingellTrump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan Trump goes after late Rep. John Dingell: 'Maybe he's looking up' instead of down A solemn impeachment day on Capitol Hill MORE (D-Mich.) is fundraising off President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE’s attack on her late husband at his rally Wednesday.

“We urgently need 500 supporters to step up right now and donate as a way of saying: President Trump, you are not going to get away with bullying and insulting our congresswoman,” an email with the fundraising pitch said.

The Michigan representative’s campaign also said in the email that "President Trump spent most of his time attacking members of Congress like Debbie and the press, rather than focusing on the issues that matter to the American people."

“Now more than ever, we need to stand with Debbie,” the email also reads. “Please rush a donation to this campaign today so we can stand up to these repulsive attacks.”

The president went after Dingell’s husband, the late Rep. John Dingell John DingellTrump goes after late Rep. John Dingell: 'Maybe he's looking up' instead of down Annual 'Dingell Jingle' brings impeachment to the holidays Trump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: 'Really pathetic!' MORE (D-Mich.), at his rally in Battle Creek, Mich., Wednesday when he said, “maybe he’s looking up." The rally took place at the same the time that the House voted to impeach Trump.

Trump brought up John Dingell while criticizing Rep. Debbie Dingell for voting in support of impeachment after he gave her husband “A-plus treatment” after his death.

Dingell tweeted in response, saying the president “brought me down in a way you can never imagine" and said on CNN Thursday that “some things should be off-limits.”