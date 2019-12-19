Klobuchar unveils endorsements from more than 100 New Hampshire female political leaders, activists

White House hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE (D-Minn.) unveiled endorsements from more than 100 female political leaders and activists from the crucial primary state of New Hampshire.

The endorsers include state representatives, Democratic officials and activists across 10 counties in the Granite State. The campaign also said it would activate its “network” of activists to host regular woman-to-woman phone banks and woman-to-woman organizing events to “engage their communities and communicate why Amy Klobuchar is best positioned to win big in 2020 and represent the needs of America’s women.”

“Amy and our team are honored to welcome this accomplished and esteemed group of women to our campaign,” said Kelsi Browning, the Klobuchar campaign’s New Hampshire communications director.

“As leaders in their respective communities, each of these women will be instrumental to organizing on behalf of our campaign to ensure we win big against Donald Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE and get the best candidate – and a woman – in the White House," she continued.

The endorsements come as Klobuchar works to break out of the 2020 primary field’s middle tier less than two months before voters start heading to the polls. While she has polled high enough to consistently appear at the Democratic primary debates, she still finds herself behind several other top-tier contenders in national and early state surveys.

Klobuchar’s standing is particularly low in New Hampshire, which will host the 2020 cycle’s second nominating contest. The RealClearPolitics average of Granite State polls shows the Minnesota Democrat with only 2 percent support, trailing lesser-known outsiders like tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangDonald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll Former health insurance executive: Yang's health care proposal is 'far too limited' MORE and businessman Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerOvernight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE.