Klobuchar releases $1 trillion housing, poverty reduction plan

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE (D-Minn.), a Democratic presidential candidate, said Thursday she would invest $1 trillion toward improving housing and poverty reduction.

Klobuchar’s “Housing First Plan” was released Thursday, hours before the senator took the stage with six of her opponents at the last Democratic primary debate of the year.

Klobuchar is calling to fund the Housing Trust Fund at a minimum of $40 billion per year. The money would go toward building, fixing and operating homes for low-income families.

Additionally, Klobuchar calls for limiting wait times for housing assistance to three months, down from the nearly two to three years her campaign said Americans may wait on a list. The plan also calls for a new grant program for states to provide temporary support for those at risk of homelessness while they wait for housing assistance.

The senator also proposes creating a federal grant program to help states increase outreach to low-income renters and make them aware of resources available to them. To ease issues connecting low-income renters to affordable housing, Klobuchar also calls for reducing associated fees and streamlining the application process.

In an effort to combat segregation and discrimination, Klobuchar proposes banning landlords from discriminating against people based on the source of their income, including housing vouchers or disability benefits.

Klobuchar’s campaign said the proposal would be funded from revenue from ending the war in Afghanistan and repealing portions of the 2017 tax bill backed by Republicans. Funding would also come from “strengthening tools to crack down on international tax havens” as well as creating a new minimum tax on large corporations.

Klobuchar will take part in the Democratic debate Thursday night alongside six other candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump invokes son Barron while attacking Warren at rally Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Saagar Enjeti dismisses new Biden campaign ad as 'Hillary Clinton 2.0' MORE (I-Vt.), Andrew Yang Andrew YangDonald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll Former health insurance executive: Yang's health care proposal is 'far too limited' MORE and Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerOvernight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE.