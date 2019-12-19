Biden to seize on impeachment vote, electability in Democratic debate

LOS ANGELES — Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE will seize on President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE’s impeachment when he takes the debate stage here on Thursday, using the historic House vote to bolster his case against the president.

In a briefing with reporters at a hotel in Los Angeles’s upscale Westwood neighborhood, senior officials on Biden’s campaign said the former vice president will use the debate to speak “directly to the American people” about his strategy to take on Trump in 2020.

They also dismissed the notion that Biden could use the debate to more aggressively challenge his rivals for the Democratic nomination, saying that it would be “a mistake” to do so in the shadow of Wednesday’s vote in the House to impeach Trump.

“Vice President Biden is going to spend this evening focused on his case against Donald Trump,” one senior campaign official said. “He believes it would be a mistake for Democratic candidates to spend three hours attacking each other tonight.”

The senior official said Biden was also prepared to “push back on the notion that it is somehow naive or unattainable to believe that we can unite this country, that we can get things done.”

“That’s the case he’s obviously been making since he came into the race,” the official said. “It’s one he feels very strongly about and you’ll hear that tonight — a really forceful case for his belief that the president has a responsibility to unite the country.”

That argument could put him at odds with some of his rivals, such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Saagar Enjeti dismisses new Biden campaign ad as 'Hillary Clinton 2.0' MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump invokes son Barron while attacking Warren at rally Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate MORE (D-Mass.), who have argued that a Democratic president should not expect unity or cooperation from Republicans if Trump is defeated in 2020.

“He’s here to make his case why he’s the candidate that can unify the country,” the senior official said.