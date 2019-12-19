Klobuchar on impeachment: 'This is a global Watergate'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE (D-Minn.) labeled President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE’s dealings with Ukraine as a “global Watergate” and called on him to allow administration officials to testify in the Senate’s impeachment trial.

“This is a global Watergate. In the case of Watergate, a paranoid president facing election looked for dirt on a political opponent. He did it by getting people to break in. This president did it by calling a political leader to look for dirt on a political opponent,” Klobuchar said at the 2020 Democratic primary debate Thursday in Los Angeles.

.@amyklobuchar calls the Trump-Ukrainian scandal a "global watergate."



"If the President claims that he is innocent, why doesn't he have all the President's men testify?" pic.twitter.com/0VNC81R5RD — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The House on Wednesday voted to pass two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. House Democrats allege that the president pressured Kyiv to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE, a chief political rival, and obstructed justice by ordering staffers to defy congressional subpoenas.

The vote sets up a trial in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) are struggling to hammer out a deal as to the formal of the proceedings.

The central divide between the two parties revolves around if the Senate should pressure the White House to send officials to testify, with the GOP saying they seek a quick trial without witnesses and Democrats saying testimony is necessary for a fair trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klobuchar pushed the White House to agree to send acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySchumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics Senate GOP blasts impeachment: 'The mob took over the House' Pelosi noncommittal on delivering impeachment articles to Senate MORE and former National Security adviser John Bolton John BoltonSchumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics Senate GOP blasts impeachment: 'The mob took over the House' Pelosi noncommittal on delivering impeachment articles to Senate MORE to the Senate, both of whom are believed to have intimate knowledge of the administration’s dealings with Ukraine, including its decision to temporarily withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to the country.

“And I would make this case. As we face this trial in the Senate, if the president claims that he is so innocent, then why doesn’t he have all the president’s men testify?” Klobuchar asked.

“If president Trump thinks that he should not be impeached, he should be not scared to put forward his own witnesses.”